Sacred Heart alumnus makes it to national level

NASHIK: Pawandeep Singh Dhingra, the former student (2015-2016) of Sacred Heart Convent High School, proves to be a budding scientist with his selection at the national level science exhibition that is proposed to be held in Delhi.

This notable selection was based on his performance at the district level, organised at Hindi Madhamik School, Cidco Nashik on 28th September and at the state level organised between 17th November and 19th November at Akola.

The exhibition is an ongoing competition, organised by the Inspired Award Science from the academic year 2015-2016, concluding with the national level during the first week of December 2017.

Reena Jha Tripathi, the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal-I) felicitated him during school’s Annual Day celebration.