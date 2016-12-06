FIA shines in International Sports Knowledge Olympiad

Nashik: The 1st International Sports Knowledge Olympiad (ISKO), a national level competitive examination by the Science Olympiad Foundation in collaboration with the Star Sports channel to test the sports facts and knowledge amongst students from Grade I to Grade VIII was conducted at Fravashi International Academy.

Students performed exceptionally well and bagged 4 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The director of academics Mrs. Vijay Chadha felicitated the students amidst cheers during a special school assembly and congratulated them for making themselves and the school proud.

The management and the entire team of the school wished the students all the very best for their future endeavours and advised them to keep determined to achieve their goals.