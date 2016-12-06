World Disability Day observed at Rajul Vasa Foundation

Nashik : “We all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things in our past. But you are not your mistakes, you are not your struggles, and you are here Now with the power to shape your day and your future,” thus expressed Aparna Rathi.

Rajul Vasa Foundation, Nashik branch had organised a special programme on the eve of ‘World Disability Day’. Programme was compered by Sarita Kalwit.

IT industrialist from Pune Khanvilar and his wife were the chief guests. He was happy with the activities being done at the centre.

Dr Sandip Bhanose shared his experience about Vasa Concept. Prashant Kurhe also informed about health improvements in his son Gaurav.

Shekhar Gade, father of Alok Gade said that Vasa Concept is a miracle. Since last 18 months, Vasa Concept is practised religiously free of cost at Satpur, Nashik.

More than 350 brain damaged patients have benefited by it. Programme was coordinated by Swardhuni Vipra and Anita Dagade-Jain proposed the vote of thanks.

Dinesh Jagotta, Nitin Bawikar, Sahil Kalkar, Ravi Pathare, Pankaj Suryawanshi and more than 100 parents attended the function.