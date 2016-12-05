‘Indiranagar Property Expo’ concludes; receives overwhelming response

Indiranagar: The ‘Indiranagar Property Expo’ which was organised by daily Deshdoot was formally concluded yesterday. This three-day Expo received a huge response from home seekers on

Citizens in large numbers visited the Expo on Sunday evening.

The memento of daily Deshdoot and saplings prepared by deaf and mute students were given to the developers who participated in the Expo, in presence of corporator Dr. Deepali Kulkarni and social activist Sachin Kulkarni.

On the backdrop of current financial transformation in the country, the Property Expo organised by daily Deshdoot in Indiranagar area is a bold step and Indiranagar residents witnessed such Expo for the first time, stated corporator Dr. Deepali Kulkarni. Earlier, executive editor Milind Sajgure and editor of daily Deshdoot Times Soumitra Das welcomed those who were present on the occasion.

Home seekers in large numbers visited the Expo in last three days and took information about homes from the developers.

Many prospective buyers visited the construction sites. Developers who participated in the Expo expressed their satisfaction over this project after they received overwhelming response by consumers.