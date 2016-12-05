Police detain six minor boys for gangrape

Nashik: Six minor boys had allegedly gangraped a minor girl-student, studying in English medium school at New Nashik. This shocking incident came to a light yesterday. Ambad police were registering a case in connection with this late in the night They took suspect boys in their custody in connection with this.

The victim girl is studying in Std. VIII. This shocking gangrape of her took place 20 days back. After recovering from this trauma, the victim girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. Her mother then immediately approached Ambad police station and informed them about this.

20 days back, a boy who is classmate of the victim girl stopped her on the way and called her at his home stating that he wanted to talk to her regarding their study. At that time he gave her a cold drink with sedatives. After the

The victim girl who was in trauma after this, did not inform her family about this. Since last few days, the suspects were blackmailing her through the social media. This matter came to light after

