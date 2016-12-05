Toll recovery resumes in the district

Ghoti/Pimplagaon B/Chandwad : The toll nakas which were shut for many last days after demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, were reopened from Saturday. However,

The toll was recovered through ATM machine and swipe machine at Pimpalgaon Baswant, Ghoti and Chandwad.

Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, all sectors were largely affected. All toll nakas in the state were shut due to shortage of money in small denominations since last 20 days. These toll

As a result, traffic on Mumbai-Agra highway was plying without any problem.

In a sudden move, central government had scrapped Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes from November 8 to curb black money and corruption in the country. Though average people had welcomed the decision, regular transactions came to a stand still in absence of money in small denominations. Its effect

Its effect were felt at toll nakas. Verbal clashes took place between employees of toll company and vehicle holders. Longer queues were seen at the toll nakas.

These toll nakas remained shut for 20 days. The toll administration at Ghoti has started to recover the toll, using state-of-the-art machinery.

Toll recovery at Pimpalgaon Baswant toll naka has been started from Saturday midnight. The District Collector had called the meeting of toll naka running companies. Considering rising complaints, strict orders were issued, but there were no arguments throughout the entire day. Toll administration had made all the preparations for this. Employees were seen accepting old Rs. 500 notes, if

Employees were seen accepting old Rs. 500 notes, if toll was above Rs. 200. In addition, Paytm facility has been made available at every booth.

Police inspector of Pimpalgaon Baswant police station Bipin Shevale had maintained a tight police security since 12 am, but as toll administration gave better service to the vehicle holders, police security was relaxed.

Meanwhile, longer queues were seen at the toll naka which is at 2-km distance from Chandwad on Mumbai-Agra highway.

Minor scuffles were taking place over the money in small denominations, but as Chandwad police deployed police personnel there, toll recovering was going on without any problem.