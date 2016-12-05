GST is beneficial for traders, opine experts

Satpur : The two-day conference by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Nashik branch and students association began. Goods and Services Tax act is beneficial for

Goods and Services Tax act is beneficial for traders, opined the experts.

International woman swimmer Bhakti Sharma and former national president of CA Institute Prakash Agrawal were present as chief guests for inauguration of the conference at Kalidas auditorium.

While interacting with those present on the occasion, Bhakti Sharma stated, “One should focus on the things in which he/she has interest and make career in them. I liked swimming since childhood. I gave priority to

CA Uttam Prakash Agrawal said, “Chartered Accountants is only profession which has positive energy, through which we try to make our consumers progress. Last since 65 years, CAs are playing important role in Indian economy. Today, India has more than 2.40 lakh CAs and the number of CAs outside India is more than 27,000. Despite this, there is

Today, India has more than 2.40 lakh CAs and the number of CAs outside India is more than 27,000. Despite this, there is shortage of CAs,” he added.

Sunil Gabhawala mentioned that GST is beneficial for the traders. He also provided his guidance about a new provision regarding input set off. The registration limit in new GST act is

The registration limit in new GST act is upto Rs. 20 lakh and it is mandatory for small traders (barring composition scheme) to file monthly annual reports.

Anish Burad and Amay Vaze tabled a presentation on the subject Goods and Services. In second session, Vijay Jalani informed that it is mandatory to make capital holders aware if there is any irregularity while doing audit under section 143 of new company act about irregularity and scams in bank and company transactions.

It is essential to inform central government about irregularity having the values more than Rs. 1 crore, he informed.

Nashik branch president Ravi Rathi, vice president Vikas Hase, Milan Lunavat, Randhir Gujarathi, president of students association Harshal Surana, Rekha Patwardhan, Rajendra Shete, Rohan Andhale and member of west divisional executive body Vikrant Kulkarni took sincere efforts for success of the conference.