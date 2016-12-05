SBI disburses Rs 135 cr

Nashik: The main branches of State Bank of India is disbursing Rs. 25 crore daily in rural area of the district. The State Bank of India had disbursed Rs. 135 crore to other banks. Though currency of Rs. 300 crore is available to supply currency in the rural area, citizens have to wait and watch for a week, sources informed.

The financial emergency which has been emerged in the district after demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes is still there. There is no currency in ATM centres. Though salary was credited in the bank accounts, salaried are unable to withdraw it

At some places angry citizens had locked bank officials inside. Overall on this backdrop, Nashikites have to wait for notes for the week.