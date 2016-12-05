Awareness about environment created through ‘century ride’

Nashik : The Nashik Cyclists Foundation and Sanklecha Group had organised a century ride.

It began from Golf Club ground and passed through Gondegaon, Ghoti, Darna dam, Bhagur, Deolali Camp, Artillery Centre and via Metro Zone was culminated at College Road. More than 130 cyclists of the Nashik Cyclists Foundation participated in this ride.

The main objective behind this ride is environment preservation and to create awareness, informed Jaspal Singh.

Information about personal hygiene and government schemes related to it was given to the villagers residing in the villages in Darna dam area.

Cyclists distributed pamphlets to the people during their ride and urged them to minimise vehicle use.

Information about personal hygiene and government schemes related to it was given to the villagers residing in the villages in Darna dam area.

Cyclists distributed pamphlets to the people during their ride and urged them to minimise vehicle use.

Meanwhile, The Nashik Cyclists Foundation has organised ‘Nashik Peloton-2017’ in January.

The test trial for this race was conducted through the century ride. The entire team did practice through the century ride, Jaspal Singh informed further.