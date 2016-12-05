Voting for 10 gram panchayats on Dec 28

Nashik : The election programme for 10 gram panchayats in the district has been declared. The voting will be held on December 28 and counting of votes will take place on the same day.

The term to file nominations is from December 6 to December 13. The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on Wednesday (Nov. 14), whereas candidates can withdraw their nominations on Friday (Nov. 16) till 3 pm. The symbols will be distributed to the candidates on the same day.

The result will be declared next day of the voting. Chinchodi Budruk and Khurd gram panchayats in Yeola taluka, Dhakabe, Charose, Jambutke, Nalwalpada, Zarli, Kavdasar, Deoghar and Shivarpada gram panchayats from Dindori taluka are among those gram panchayats where election is slated to take place.