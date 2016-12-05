Ultimatum issued to ghantagadi contractors

Nashik : Ghantagadi contractors get to the work after the Municipal Commissioner issued notice to health officer Dr. Vijay Dekate as concerned contractors failed to functionlise ghantagadis on December 1.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna asked to functionalise all new ghantagadis till December 20.

Ghantagadi contractors failed to fulfill his promise to functionalise the ghantagadis from December 1.

As a result heaps of wastes are seen every where in the city. Godavari pollution is rising due to waste on Godaghat.

The ghantagadi scheme is irregularised since last few months. NMC administration is extending the earlier ghantagadi contract.

Though health of Nashikites in danger due to old ghantagadi contractors, new ghantagadi contractors failed to functionalise new ghantagadis.

The rulers had inaugurated the new ghantagadis before start of the new ghantagadis. As per rules and conditions laid down in new ghantagadi contract, administration had recently done agreements with the concerned contractors, but contractors failed to complete construction of bodies on the frames of new ghantagadis and to functionlise the GPS system.

The Municipal Commissioner issued the notice to health officer Dr. Dekate. Thereafter issuing work order to the contractors, orders have been issued to the contractors to start garbage collection work through those vehicles which are cleared by RTO office.

NMC in the ultimatum asked the concerned contractors that garbage collection work should be started through the new ghantagadis till December 20.