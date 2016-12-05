Provide 7th Pay Commission salaries to Press workers, demands Aapla Panel

Nashik Road : The leader of Aapla Panel in Indian Security Press met Union Minister of State for Finance Arjunram Meghwal and submitted a memorandum asking to provide 7th Pay Commission salaries to Press workers to him.

MP Harishchandra Chavan, leader of Aapla Panel Rambhau Jagtap, Ashok Gaidhani, Haribhau Dhikale, Suresh Borade, Vishnu Kale and Satish Nikam met Meghwal at Delhi and discussed various problems of Press workers.

When Minister raised the fact that Press workers have become employees of the Corporation, worker leaders stated that Corporation management has still has not given a option to choose separate pay scale of the Corporation instead of central government’s pay scale, after application of sixth Pay Commission to ISP, CNP and Corporation workers as per section number eight of the agreement took place among the Corporation, central government and workers unions on September, 2008. The management has still cannot provide

The management has still cannot provide option to choose IDA pay-scale. As a result, all employees are drawing salaries as per pay scale of the central government.

They also made aware the Minister with the fact that in a circular issued by the Finance Ministry on February 10, 2008 assurance was given that any changes which will be harmful for the workers will not be made in rules and conditions of current employees after formation of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd.

MP Harishchandra Chavan and office bearers of the delegation demanded that central government should interfere in the matter and issue order to the management of the Corporation to provide salaries to Press workers as per 7th Pay Commission.

Taking note of the points raised during the discussions, agreement on September 16, 2008 and circular by the finance ministry on February 10, 2008 and readiness showed by Press workers to work for 20-22 hours to print more notes after demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, the Minister ordered secretary of the finance ministry Pravin Garg to give salaries to Press workers and Corporation employees as per 7th Pay Commission.