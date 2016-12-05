‘DSpace Repository’ is useful for libraries: Dr Rajendra Kumbhar

Nashik : The ‘DSpace Repository’ software is proving useful for various institutes to digitise the important information they have.

This is open access software and libraries should use it, urged chief librarian of Savitribai Phule Pune University Jaikar library Dr. Rajendra Kumbhar.

He was speaking during inauguration of two-day state level workshop ‘Design and Development of Institutional Repositories Using DSpace’, organised by Savitribai Phule Pune university BCUD and KTHM College library.

Secretary of the Sanstha Dr. Sunil Dhikale, Principal Dr. R D Darekar, librarian of Pune’s Gokhale political science and economics institute Dr. Nanaji Shevale, medical science Prof. and patent advisor Dr. Mrudula Bele, officer of Pune’s national chemistry laboratory Dr. Sunita Barve, librarian Sanjay Aher and Sudhir Murkute were present on dais.

Dr. Kumbhar stated, “In today’s age of internet various journals and research papers are available on the internet. We can get local information everywhere through DSpace Repository workshop.

If one uses this information for readers, they will remain in touch with you,” he informed and extended his greetings to the workshop.

Change is need of the hour and digitisation is taking place in libraries. DSpace Repository workshop will definitely be useful in storing the information they have.

If ancient books are digitised, this knowledge will be useful for next generations, said secretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale while delivering his presidential speech.

It is essential that everyone should be aware about state-of-the-art technology and it is need to reach it to everyone from knowledge point of view.

The DSpace Repository workshop will become important in storing information of the libraries and to reach it to the readers, stated Principal R D Darekar while making his introductory speech.

Anil Patil and all library employees provided their cooperation for the workshop. Dr. D P Pawar compered the workshop, whereas librarian Sanjay Aher proposed the vote of thanks.