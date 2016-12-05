Nashik : The Regional Transport Office department has come forward to resolve traffic related problems in the city. It has undertaken a special drive in four phases. This drive will be started from Monday, informed deputy regional transport officer Bharat Kalaskar.

The problem of transport of school children has resurfaced again after a school van caught fire in Nashik Road area. On this backdrop, the RTO department has undertaken this drive. This drive will continue for forty days and strict action will be taken to stop illegal transport, Kalaskar informed further.

As a part of this, RTO officials created awareness among rickshaw and taxi drivers at Ravivar Karanja, CBS, Pathardi Phata, Dwarka, Nashik Road, Trimurti Chowk, Satpur, Dindori Naka, Peth Naka and Nimani bus stand.

They asked them to keep vehicle documents with them, do not indulge in illegal and transport of additional passengers and wear

uniform and informed that three-fold fine will be recovered for breach of traffic rules.

The officials also visited various schools. Discussions over implementation of necessary measures for safety of school children were held between RTO officials and school headmasters.