NASHIK : Picnics were organised for the children of the Pre-Primary section of Fravashi Academy.

Children and teachers sang plenty of songs in the bus. They were taken to the very serene ‘Sanskruti’ picnic spot, where children were entertained with magic show, puppet show and train rides.

Children were also provided sumptuous foods, after which they were brought back safely to the school.

While returning back home they were all given small gifts. The day was enjoyed by one and all.