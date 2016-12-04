Home aspirants give overwhelming response on Day 2

Nashik : The 5th edition of Deshdoot’s Indiranagar Property Expo, saw many prospective property buyers converge on Santaji Nagar ground off Kalanagar in Indiranagar here yesterday since afternoon on the penultimate day of the 3-day Expo.

Around 28 stalls of real estate developers and home related equipment have been erected. One of the key features of the Expo is its affordability to the middle class. Bringing into reality the concept of budgeted homes, residential flats have been made available from Rs 10.50 lakh as also multiple options in commercial complexes.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of ‘industrial holiday’ yesterday, hundreds of enthusiasts home buyers did not forget to grab the opportunity to visit the Expo with their family members.

The Expo witnessed prominent visitors such as Samarth Sahakari Bank chairman Balkrishna Kulkarni and managing director Radhakrishna Naikwade besides a number of local corporators, city developers and corporate entities.

Today (Sunday) being the last day of the Expo, the organisers have appealed to the home aspirants to visit the place from 4.00 pm onwards.