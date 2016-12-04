Deokisan Sarda honoured with prestigious Arya Chanakya award

PUNE : Founder-editor of leading dailies from North Maharashtra – ‘Deshdoot’ and ‘Sarvamat’ – Deokisan Sarda on Saturday received the state level prestigious Arya Chanakya Janjagaran Shreshth award for creating a lasting impression through his work in the field of journalism, at a glittering annual awards ceremony held at MAEER’s MIT School of Governance’s Swami Vivekanand hall here.

Eminent journalist Sarda, who took the initiative to ensure objective journalism since last 47 years aimed at giving direction to the society, received the award at the hands of Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar in the key presence of Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Dr. Kodela Sivaprasad Rao. Founder director of MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, Pune Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad presided over the function.

Popularly known for his versatile personality, Sarda contributed greatly to the banking sector too besides discharging his social responsibility by portraying effectively educational, social, cultural and other issues of prime importance through the dailies.

The purpose behind conferring the “Arya Chanakya Maharashtra Rajya Awards – 2016” – instituted by MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, Pune is to identify and honour meritorious and accomplished individuals in the State of Maharashtra who have contributed immensely through their work in the fields of Judiciary, Administration, Legislature, Entrepreneurship and Media.

Among other prominent awardees eminent lawyer and public prosecutor Adv. Ujjwal Nikam was honoured with the Arya Chanakya Nyaya Shreshth award, MLC Kapil Patil with the Arya Chanakya Lok Pratinidhi Shreshth award, IAS Nitin Karir with the Arya Chanakya Prashasan Shreshth award and industrialist Pramod Chaudhari with the Arya Chanakya Udyojak Shreshth award. The award comprised a Citation, Memento, Mahavastra & Photo of Dnyaneshwara.

After conferring the prestigious Arya Chanakya Maharashtra Rajya Awards, speaker Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar while delivering a speech struck the right cord saying, “People blame the politicians for corruption. But they themselves are equally responsible for it.”

“There are the ideals in front of you in leadership, administration, law, journalism & industry. You have to select between them and to develop your life accordingly. It is said that the speaker should not participate in politics. But I think that he can be an active politician when he is out of assembly,” he added.

Dr. Kodela Shivprasad Rao was present as guest of honour at the function.

Prof. Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Vice-President of MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, Pune & Convener, Arya Chanakya Maharashtra Rajya Awards Committee; Dr. Mangesh T. Karad, Executive Director MAEER’s MIT, Pune; apart from Prof. S. S. Darade-Patil, Prof. D. P. Apte, Dr. Sanjay Upadhye and Prof. Shailshree Haridas were present on this occasion.

MAEER’s MIT School of Government, Pune declared the Arya Chanakya Maharashtra Rajya Awards in cooperation with DD Sahyadri, UNESCO Chair, World Peace Center (Alandi), MAEER’s MIT, Pune and with the support of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad Foundation and National Teachers’ Congress.

Dr. Kodela Shivprasad Rao said, “Power is not for enjoyment, but it is for the welfare of the society. The slogan of free electricity was given by the opponents of we people with Chandrababu Naidu and we had to lose power. In fact, the development of the state and the welfare of the people should be combined judiciously. We have requested MIT to start a university in Andhra Pradesh.”

Adv. Ujjwal Nikam said, “Arya Chanakya mixed true with false and was successful in his goal, i.e. to make Chandragupta, as the King. I also have followed this policy in my career.”

Shri Kapil Patil said, “Arya Chanakya was purely an atheist. He was the real successor of Charwaka. His thoughts and actions were purely scientific.”

Shri. Nitin Karir said, “The commitment with the people will help you while working as civil servant. Other qualities like efficiency, good relations with the superiors etc. help afterwards.”

Pramod Chaudhari said, “Only an innovative outlook can make you progress in the field of industrial world. We are working in all the continents by making use of common men in our staff.”

Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad said, “The ancient Atharvaveda has appealed to the whole world for humanity. India has got its own tradition, culture and civilization which can make us the vishwaguru as said by Swami Vivekananda in 1897.”

Prof. Rahul Karad explained the background of the awards function. Prof. Gautam Bapat compered the function while Prof. D. P. Apte proposed the vote of thanks.