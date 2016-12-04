MP Godse assures fund availability for development work

Deolali Camp : MP Hemant Godse has assured that shortage of funds will not be a reason while implementing various development works under the MLA and MP Local Area Development schemes.

The funds allotted to MPs and MLAs for local area development purposes are insufficient. Hence, utmost care would be taken to ensure availability of funds after studying various Govt-sponsored schemes, said MP Godse while inaugurating various civic works at village Sansari here.

On the occasion, inauguration of various civic works including road connectivity, by-pass roads, sewage disposal and water supply schemes was carried out for villages Belatgavhan, Sansari, Shevgedarna, Nanegaon, Rahuri, Donwade, Levitt, Vanjarwadi and Lohshingave under Eklahare group.

“With the cooperation of MLA Yogesh Gholap, I have prepared an Action Plan for the overall development of Nashik taluka under which every village will be covered,” Godse said.

Shiv Sena district chief Vijay Karanjkar hailed MLA Gholap and MP Godse’s immense contribution in getting more and more funds for their respective constituencies to boost growth.

Sena dy district chief Jagannath Agale, taluka head Prakash Mhaske, Keshav Porje, Hanumata Deokar, Pramod Adke, Shankar Dhanwate, Yogesh Mhaske, Yogesh Bhor, Vilas Adke, Chandrakant Godse, Pramod Mojad, Subhash Chaudhary, Shivaji Morade, Village head (Sarpanch) Yuvraj Godse, Dy Sarpanch Anil Godse, Savita Dhokane and Swati Pansare were present among a large number of villagers.