A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures, says Ghuge

Nashik: Today, more than 95% of all chronic disease is caused by food choice, toxic food ingredients, nutritional deficiencies and lack of physical exercise. To insure good health – eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life, thus expressed Yoga Guru Gopal Ghuge.

On the eve of first Anniversary of Yoga Class at Vitthal temple, Rajiv Nagar here a special programme was organised. Patanjali Yog Samiti (Nashik) president Milind Gankar, corporator Archana Jadhav, Kisan Avhad, Milind Sajgure, Jaywant Patil and Madhukar Aware were felicitated for their contribution towards yoga.

Programme was compered by yoga teacher B T Shelke. Dr Sandip Bhanose shared his experience about yoga, pranayam and control of diabetics. Nivrutti Gholap, Anagha Patil, Kadbhane, Chetan Choudhari, Himanshu and many yoga followers were present on this occasion. Vote of thanks were given by Arun Pabale.