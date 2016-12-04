Cleanliness drive begins in Deolali

Deolali : Meanwhile, The Deolali Cantonment Board (DCB) has undertaken an extensive cleanliness drive between December 1 and Dec 15 in cantonment areas under the Swachh Bharat mission.

DCB vice president Baburao Mojad, ex MP Rajabhau Godse and Baburao Mojad inaugurated the drive in Zenda Chowk here to spread the message of cleanliness at every household with the launching of campaign in areas of Houson Road, petrol pump, Jolly plaza and weekly market.

The drive is expected to be intensified further in areas of Vadner road, Homi hall, Mithai Street, Sahyadrinagar, Charanwadi, Gurudwara road, Hadola, Dr Ambedkar society, Adkenagar, Anand road, Lam Road, Naka No. 6., Sansari lane 1 & 2, Dagad Chawl, Rest camp road, Bhagur bus stand, Banat Chawl, Devi temple, Sonewadi, Shingave Bahula, old and new stationwadi, Vijaynagar, Darna camp and Sainik society.