Action against illegal religious structures Shiv Sena knocks court’s door

Nashik: Demanding a resurvey of religious structures and a stay over the current state government resolution (GR) on demolition of illegal religious structures, Shiv Sena has filed a re-petition in Bombay high court, informed Shiv Sena city chief Ajay Boraste while addressing a press conference here.

The Shiv Sena alleged that the survey of the religious structures in the city is wrong. Hence it should be re-surveyed. The year 2011 GR issued by the state government had clear indications and guidelines on the removal of unauthorised religious structures.

The guidelines have been ignored. No report was prepared over the illegal religious structures. The govt has neglected key factors like traffic hurdles, law and order, police report, public opinion etc. The govt should have considered whether it can regularise religious structures? whether it can seek opinion of the concerned land owners? The role of the city police and town planning department needed to be checked, the Sena city chief blamed adding that the re-petition has been filed by ex corporators Dileep Datir and Bhagwat Arote in the high court.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Abhishek Krishna clarified that as per the directions of the apex court and state government, action against unauthorised religious structures would continue uninterruptedly.