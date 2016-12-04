9th Rotary Minithon today to spread ‘Run For Peace’ message

Nashik : Based on the theme “Run For Peace”, the Rotary Club of Nashik Ambad and Sapkal Knowledge Hub are all geared up to host today’s 9th edition ‘Rotary Minithon 2016’ at Raje Sambhaji stadium, Ashwin Nagar, Cidco, here.

The “Run For Peace” is scheduled to begin at 7.30 am, today (Sunday, Dec 4) in key presence of Chief Guest Vijay Pingale, IAS, Jt. Secretary of Industries, Govt of Tamil Nadu; Guest of Honour B Radhakrishnan, IAS, Collector, Nashik; Dr Ravindra Sapkal, Chairman & MD, Sapkal Knowledge Hub; and special invitees Hiraman Aher, Dr Manoj Chopda, Dr U K Sharma, Santosh Dalvi, Vikas Shelar and Sanjay Ghelawat, informed president Rtn Bhaskar Pawar, secretary Rtn Vipul Lodaya, convener Rtn T H Patil, PDG Rtn D S Pawar and co-convener Rtn Nitin Thorat.

International athletes Kavita Raut, Sanjeevani Jadhav and Monika Athare would remain present as Chief Guests and would be the star attraction for sports lovers.

According to organisers, Braving the cold, thousands of school students are expected to be in action, streaming on to the streets of the city in the morning. Over 10,000 students including boys and girls are expected to be participated in the race.

The run is divided into various categories. The boys and girls between the age group of 12 years and 14 years will run the stretch for 2 kms, while boys and girls under-16 will run for 3 kms. The girls between the age group of 16 yrs and 18 yrs will be running 3 kms, while the boys in the same age group will run for 5 kms.

All the participants in above 18 years of age will run for 7.5 kms.

“One of the main attractions of the event is the big prize booty that is up for grabs,” the organisers added.