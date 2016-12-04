FIA celebrates ‘Secularism Day’ with much aplomb

NASHIK: Fravashi International Academy is a unique school in India to uphold and celebrate the ideals of ‘Secularism’ with passion with an aim to sensitize its students to respect all human beings irrespective of their attributes. Thus, to keep up with this spirit and to be a dynamic instrument to promote Secularism, the entire school celebrated ‘Secularism Day’.

The talented music tutors presented a riveting medley of vocal and instrumental beats. A mesmeric singing performance, narration of Pandit Nehru’s anecdotes with children & a short skit by the teaching team presented specially for the happy and cheerful students captured the essence of childhood filled with secular values. Director of Academics, Mrs. Vijay Chadha during the celebrations advised and guided the children to be responsible citizens by discarding communal instincts and by practicing self discipline.

The entire team thanked the Chairman Ratan Luth for suggesting the concept of Secularism Day and for giving sound enthics and values to the entire – school where each one dreams & strives to have a mission for ‘Truth and Knowledge.”