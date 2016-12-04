Self development is equally important with education: Upasani

Satpur: Underlining the importance of CSR (corporate social responsibility) activity in the overall development of students, Education Officer Nitin Upasani said that students should not merely concentrate on their education but should rather focus on the CSR activity too, being conducted by the big corporate houses, for their all-round growth.

Upasani, who chaired the function, was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Sahyog’ programme, jointly organised by Mahindra & Mahindra and Nashik Municipal Corporation at the NMC school in Anandvalli here. Among the dignitaries, also present on the dais were M&M production head Satish Gogate, commercial head Chandra Banerjee, Nandi Foundation’s Archana Mandgaonkar, centre head Thakare and Kamlakar Dhongade.

“Along with education, development of other inherent qualities among the students is equally important. The ‘Sahyog’ programme has been launched with the prime motive of empowering students and developing their inherent qualities while achieving academic goals,” thus expressed Mahindra’s Gogate at the launch of CSR activity.

Headmistress Aruna Pingale, Tanuja Deore, Thakare, Sunita Borse, Patil, Satish Bhambar, Laxman Mokal, Kailas Ahire, Changdev Somase, Vinod Mene, Kiran Boraste, Shekhar Jadhav and Amit Shinde among others took special efforts for the success of the programme.