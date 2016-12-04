Fravashi students excel in Balvaidyanik Competition

Nashik : The Grade VI students of Fravashi International Academy completed one more year of their successful journey of Dr. Homi Bhabha Balvaidyanik Competition which was held recently.

The competition was conducted by the Mumbai Science Teachers’ Association to encourage and inculcate scientific attitude in students. 36 students from Grade VI appeared for this exam. 27 students passed with flying colours and received certificates.

Mst. Dharmik Chhajed, the top scorer of Dr. Homi Bhabha Balvaidyanik Competition Written Examination has qualified for the next level, that is the practical exam, of this competition. On behalf of the entire management and the team of Fravashi International Academy, Grade VI students were honoured during a special assembly amidst a roaring applause by the Director of Academics Mrs Chadha for this achievement.