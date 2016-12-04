NMC to accept old Rs 500 notes till December 15

Nashik: The Nashikites can now use their old Rs 500 notes in the payment of their arrears to Nashik Municipal Corporation till December 15. After facing severe attack in the wake of difficulties thrown up by demonetisation, state government has extended till December 15 the facility of using old Rs 500 notes in public utilities.

After November 24, the state govt had banned tax deposits and payment of other arrears by using old Rs 500 notes which had caused a great inconvenience to the tax paying community.

Earlier, between November 10 and Nov 15, the state govt had ordered acceptance of old Rs 500 currency note at the local self-government, state-owned bodies including municipalities for depositing taxes. The duration was later further extended to Nov 24. The current extension would provide some relief to the tax payers, defaulters to make payment only through Rs 500 notes.