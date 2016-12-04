Demonetisation: Wisdom High Int’l students visit banks to say Thank you!

Nashik: In the backdrop of change in our country’s currency from old to new, the banks have been experiencing huge crowd and tremendous work-pressure. The bank staff has been working tirelessly to serve the people and ease the situation. Students of Junior College from Wisdom High International School Junior College Interact Club thought it fit to thank the bank officials for all the hard work they are putting in patiently and efficiently.

Students visited 4 banks carrying banners in support of bank, public and the Government. They also handed over ‘Thank You!” cards to bank official for valuable work they are doing.

They also had talk with general public standing in the queue and appreciated their discipline and patience. Bank officials were really overwhelmed by this gesture of students from Wisdom High International School. The bank managers also shared their difficulties and experience with the students.

Students were happy to learn about ground realities of the momentous change that the entire country is going through. Bank officials in particular and public in general expressed their satisfaction at this encouraging gesture and the sense of duty for society from students of Wisdom High International School.