Deshdoot’s Indiranagar Property Expo begins today

Indiranagar: The three-day Property Expo, being organised by daily Deshdoot with an objective to create coordination among developers in Indiranagar and consumers who are waiting to own their dream homes, will be inaugurated today (Dec. 2) at Santaji ground, Kala Nagar at 5 pm.

MLA from Nashik west constituency Seema Hiray, Mayor Ashok Murtadak, Credai Nashik president Sunil Kotwal and director of Amit Enterprises Avinash Shirode will inaugurate the Property Expo.

Daily Deshdoot, which is the pioneer of the concept of area-wise Property Expos has organised Property Expos at Satpur, New Nashik, Panchavati and Nashik Road so far.

The Realty sector has benefitted significantly due to organisation of these Property Expos. The Property Expo has been organised at Santaji ground, Kala Nagar on demand from residents in Indiranagar who are interested in buying homes.

This Property Expo will continue till December 4. All residents of Indiranagar area should take benefit of this Expo and be present in large numbers for the inauguration, the daily Deshdoot family has urged.