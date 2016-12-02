‘Will construct new dam to make Godavari pollution free’

Nashik: “It is a moral responsibility of the government to make Godavari pollution free. A new dam will be constructed next to the Gangapur dam for this purpose. I will follow up the matter with the Chief Minister. Water stock will increase with this and it will help to keep the river flowing throughout the year,” stated state Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, yesterday. He instructed that administration should take all measures to make Godavari pollution free.

I will follow up the matter with the Chief Minister. Water stock will increase with this and it will help to keep the river flowing throughout the year,” stated state Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, yesterday. He instructed that administration should take all measures to make Godavari pollution free.

Minister Kadam inspected Godavari yesterday from pollution point of view. Thereafter, a review meeting was conducted in the district collectorate. He said that

He said that currently pollution level has declined. Devotees can bathe in it. As sewage water from industrial area got mixed in Godavari earlier, the pollution level had increased. As this sewage water has been diverted to other locations in last two years,

As this sewage water has been diverted to other locations in last two years, government has succeeded in reducing the pollution level. Despite this, the issue of pollution is still there.

Despite this, the issue of pollution is still there.

There is a need to keep the river flowing permanently. There is also a need of a new dam in future for this. If a new dam is constructed in Gangapur dam area, the rainwater will be stored in it. If water is discharged into

If a new dam is constructed in Gangapur dam area, the rainwater will be stored in it. If water is discharged into Godavari from it, it will remain flowing throughout the year. As this will help in making Godavari pollution free,

As this will help in making Godavari pollution free, government is taking efforts to explore the ways in which the new dam can be constructed, informed Kadam.

As plastic carry bags are largely responsible for the river pollution, he instructed that the rules regarding use of carry bags below 50 microns be enforced strictly.

Kadam also asked for cases to be filed against those who are guilty as per law and a report regarding this to be submitted to the government every two months.

Divisional Commissioner Eknath Davale informed about the measures that were taken during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to make Godavari clean, whereas District Collector Radhakrishnan B stated that strict action will be taken regarding implementation of plastic ban.

Meanwhile, Minister Kadam inspected Ramkund, Tapovan and Gharpure ghat area in the morning.

Purohit Sangh tabled various suggestions on this occasion. He also inspected the STP centre in Tapovan area and took samples of sewage water that was treated there.