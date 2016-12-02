JIO announces launch of “Jio Happy New Year Offer”

New Delhi: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. announced the Jio Happy New Year Offer yesterday, which will be effective from 4 December 2016.

Reliance Industries Limited’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced the extension of the Reliance Jio Welcome offer till March 2017 in which customers will get free voice calls and roaming services, while data is being charged at one-tenth of the prevailing market rates.

New Jio users from December 4 will get data, voice, video free till March 31, Ambani said.

Reliance Jio has also extended free voice and data for its 52 mn existing users till March 31.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has given clean chit to Jio’s welcome offer under which it is providing free 4G mobile broadband free till December 31, 2016 and unlimited free voice calls for lifetime.

Addressing shareholders and Jio subscribers Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio has grown faster than Facebook, Whatsapp in first 3 months and has become the fastest growing technology company:

Adding that Reliance Jio has crossed 50 mn customers in less than 90 days of launch, Ambani said, “On 1 September, I shared with you my belief that Jio is a game-changing network for India and for Indians”.

Starting September 5, customer had earlier been given free Welcome Offer under which Jio is providing free data, voice and video to users till December 31, 2016.

Under Jio data plans, the effective rates are Rs 50 per GB.

Under Rs 149 plan, users get free voice (local and STD), free roaming and 100 SMS alongwith 0.3 GB of 4G data.

Under the Rs 4,999 plan, users get 75GB of 4G data as well as unlimited 4G access at night for a period of 28 days. Other plans would be available for Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, and Rs 3,999. All the plans, excluding the Rs 149 plan, bundles in free unlimited SMSes.

Under these plans (except Rs 149 plan), subscribers also have wifi access (with varied amounts of usage) from JioNet Hotspots.