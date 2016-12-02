The salaried have to make do with limited cash now

Nashik: The salaries of government and private sector employees are being credited in their bank accounts from December 1. They will rush to the banks in large numbers this week, but there is a cash crunch in the district. Employees are worried as they are unable to withdraw the money they want despite having got their salaries.

Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, there is a shortage of smaller denominations. There is

There is restriction on withdrawal of money from the bank accounts and ATM centres. As there is shortage of currency in the banks, nationalied banks are giving Rs. 5000-10,000 to citizens.

As a result, bank officials have to face angry citizens. As district has not received the new currency yet, nationalised banks in the district dispensed the available stock of the currency for last 21 days. It is coming to an end. There is shortage of Rs. 100 notes. Some employees associations have demanded salaries in cash, but a wrong message will be sent if

Considering all this, it is impossible to give salaries in cash, sources opined.

District has so far received Rs. 1500-1600 crore, whereas Rs. 900 crore was disbursed.

Nationalised and other banks in the district have Rs. 500 crore as balance. Considering available currency in the banks, queues outside banks could get longer.