Adv Misar appointed for ISIS case

Nashik: The state government has appointed district public prosecutor of Nashik Adv. Ajay Misar as special public prosecutor for the case against member of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The anti-terrorist squad had arrested four members of the ISIS who were active in Mumbai. Chargesheet has been filed against them and Nashik district public prosecutor and special public prosecutor of the ATS Adv. Ajay Misar has been appointed by the government for court hearing of the case.

This case is going on at a special court in Nanded and four members have been arrested by the police, whereas one is absconding. India has banned the ISIS, but its members are active in India.

After receiving this news, the ATS arrested Abu Bakar Yafai, Mohammad Shahed Khan, Iqbal Ahemad and Mohammad Raisoddin, whereas Farooq ran away to Syria.

These terrorists had planned to conduct terrorist activists in India and they were in touch with the ISIS through internet.

They also tried to go to Iraq and Russia. They also purchased material required to manufacture the bombs.

Following the complaint by police inspector of the ATS squad Manik Bendre cases have been registered against all the five members.

It had come to light they conducted recee at various places in India. The charge sheet has been filed against them after collecting substantial evidences against them.

Meanwhile, hearing on the bail plea filed by terrorist Abu Yafai took place and the court had rejected it.