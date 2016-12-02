Cancer awareness held through art at Fravashi Academy

Nashik : Curie Manavata Cancer Centre organised a drawing competition for the students of Fravashi Academy on the topic ‘Healthy Habits to Beat Cancer’.

This competition is a novel concept to sensitize students towards cancer and it brought forth the creative and artistic talents of many of them.

They displayed an impressive awareness about cancer through their fantastic drawings, slogans and messages.

Dr. Raj Nagarkar the person behind this project, is the chief surgical oncologist at Curie Manavata Cancer Centre and has dedicated his life to fighting cancer.

In his interaction with the students he asserted the fact that personal hygiene, a good diet and regular exercise play a vital role in keeping cancer at bay.

The drawings were judged on various categories – Best Drawing, Best Presentation and Best message.

The winners of the competition were congratulated and felicitated by Dr. Nagarkar.

The management of the R S Luth education trust appreciated and thanked Dr. Nagarkar and his team for the innovative approach in educating the students about cancer and applauded the winners of the competition for exhibiting their creative skills.