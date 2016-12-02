12 mn notes dispatched from CNP

Nashik Road: Following demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes, citizens are facing cash crunch. As a result, printing of Rs. 20, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 notes

12 mn notes were dispatched to J&K on Nov 30, informed working president of Mazdoor Sangh Dnyaneshwar Jundre.

People are facing shortage of small money on large scale. Following scrapping of the old notes, citizens are not getting Rs. 20, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 notes.

CNP workers are working on war-footing to print notes in the denomination of Rs. 500, Rs. 50, Rs. 20 and Rs. 10. They are working on their official holidays too. New notes are being dispatched by railway and airplane since last few days.

5 mn notes of Rs. 500, 6 mn notes of Rs. 100 and 1 mn notes of Rs. 20 were dispatched to J&K, Jundre informed further.