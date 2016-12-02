‘Need to have zero defect zero effect method for export’

Satpur: Industrialists and businessmen should have ‘zero defect zero effect’ certification to reach their products at global level and to implement Make in India effectively, stated director of SME R B Gupte.

AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, general secretary Nikhil Panchal, industrialist and consultant of ‘Z’ Sumant Mathure and chairman of sub-committee Dhananjay Dixit were present on dais.

While making his introductory speech Ahire informed about various seminars which will be organised for development of the industrialists. He also informed that objective behind

MSME Ministry in association with Quality Council of India has started ‘Z’ certification scheme for micro, small and medium industries.

Information about rating of the Z certification was given to the industrialists through slide show.

Industrialists cleared their doubts during question-answer session. Dhananjay Dixit compered the seminar, whereas Nikhil Panchal proposed the vote of thanks.

Former AIMA president Dhananjay Bele, J R Wagh, Bhaskar Pawar, Himanshu Kanani, Dilip, Wagh, N D Thakre, Jayant Pawar and other industrialist attended the seminar.