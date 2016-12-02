Mahendra Kothari elected on national body of IEI

Satpur : Former chairman of Institution of Engineers, Nashik Local Centre Mahendra Kothari has been elected at national and Mumbai divisional level committee from electrical division.

As Nashik got this honour for the first time, Kothari is being greeted by people from industrial and engineering sectors.

Mahendra Kothari has been among those first five candidates, out of the total 38 candidates who have been elected during the election held for the managing committee The Institution of Engineers’ national branch.

The term of this committee will be for 5 years from 2016-2020.

In addition, Kothari has been elected among first two candidates, out of the total eight candidates during the election held for the managing committee of The Institution of Engineers’ Mumbai State Centre.

Former chairman Narendra Birar got elected among first three during the election for civil engineers group. Sumit Khivansara won through a straight fight from aerospace division, whereas engineer Vipul Mehta got elected among first three from mechanical division.

As office bearers from Nashik has been elected at Mumbai State Centre for the first time, they will leave their impression at state and national level, confided chairman Manish Kothari.

The term of the Mumbai State Centre Committee will be from 2016-18.