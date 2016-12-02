Pay traffic fine through swipe machine in the city

NASHIK : In its bid to deal with the cash crunch due to demonetisation, city traffic police have begun collecting fine through swipe machines.

The move has been initiated by the police department in association with State Bank of India, which has provided the PoS (point of sale) or swipe machines for the purpose, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijay Patil said.

Initially, 12 busiest junctions across the city have been provided with swipe machines, which include Nashik Road railway station, MG Road, Old Central bus station, Dwarka square, the official said, adding that more areas would be covered in the coming days.

Traffic cops have already started the use of swipe machines for the convenience of commuters since Monday. Patil said the step will also bring transparency into the system.