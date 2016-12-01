21,000 saplings to be planted in the city; Mayor inaugurates drive

Nashik: The tree plantation drive which got delayed due to High Court directives before Simhastha Kumbh Mela, was kick started from yesterday. Mayor Ashok Murtadak inaugurated it at the district civil hospital. MLA Devyani Pharande, municipal officials and Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna were also present.

The then Municipal Commissioner had put a condition to plant trees of 15-feet height. Despite completion of tender process, the drive got halted due to unavailability of trees of 15-feet height. Only one contractor was able to provide 15-feet tall saplings.

NMC had floated the tender process again for remaining 15,160 saplings after making changes in terms and conditions. The condition to provide saplings of 15-feet height had been revised to 10-feet height.

Following completion of the tender process as per this, the drive got underway from yesterday. Mayor Murtadak planted a sapling to inaugurate it.

Bakul (Mimusops elengi), Jamun, Kadamba (burflower-tree), Banyan, Peepal and other trees will be planted in the city during this drive. Trees of more than 10-feet height have been sought from Rajmundri in Andhra Pradesh.

Out of 21,000 saplings which will be planted in the city, 1167 saplings will be planted in Nashik west and Panchavati divisions, whereas similar number of saplings will be planted in New Nashik and Satpur divisions and 1166 saplings will be planted in Nashik Road division.

Contractors will be responsible to take care of these saplings for five years. 2195 saplings were planted each in Nashik east, Nashik west, Panchavati, Satpur, New Nashik and Nashik Road divisions and contract has been given for a year to take care of them.

NMC education board chairperson Sanjay Chavan, opposition leader Kavita Kardak, corporator Deepali Kulkarni, garden superintendent Tiwari, other municipal officials and employees were also present.