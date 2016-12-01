School van with students on board catches fire

Nashik Road: A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday after a fire broke out suddenly in a school van (Maruti Omni MH 15 H 4282) carrying students from Scottish Academy to Sinnar Phata on the flyover service road in Shivaji statue square around 2-2.30 pm at Nashik Road.

Minutes after noticing that smoke was emanating from the vehicle, the driver Vitthal Gurav swung into action and rescued all 10-15 students on board with the help of locals.

As the van caught fire, traffic on both sides of the road was disrupted. The fire brigade personnel reached the spot after they got the news.

They doused the fire quickly.Senior police inspector of Nashik Road police station Sanjay Deshmukh and his colleagues rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

As a precautionary measure, police parked other vehicles at a safer distance from the Maruti Omni van. A case regarding this has been registered in Nashik Road police station.