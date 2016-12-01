Govt to make rationing system online

Nashik : In a bid to curb black marketing of foodgrain in Public Distribution System, the state government has decided to make the rationing system online. Electronic public distribution system (EPDS) will be implemented for this in the district as well as in the state. As a result, foodgrain distribution and money transactions will be made online. All data was put up in EPDS on Tuesday. With this system, black marketing of foodgrain will be

With this system, black marketing of foodgrain will be curbed and the rationing system will become transparent.

Following misappropriation on large scale in distribution of the foodgrain, Nashik district was in discussion. Tehsildars and District Supply Officer were suspended in connection with this.

Considering this, the government has developed EPDS to bring transparency in the system.

All transactions will become cashless with implementation of this system. Point of Sale (PoS) machines have been made available for fair price shop owners. Consumer who come to the shop to purchase food- grains, will swipe his card. As a result, money in

As a result, money in bank account of the consumer will be transferred to bank account of the shop owner, whereas the shop owners will fill up the challan regarding the foodgrain online first and will deposit the consumer's money into the bank account of government or concerned system online. As a result, all transactions will be held transparently. There will be transparency in the rationing system with this system. This work has nearly been completed in Nashik district. It has been found that unnecessary names have been included in the list in

It has been found that unnecessary names have been included in the list in urban area. Proper action will be taken over this. Primary data has been put up in EPDS system. As a result, all the process will go online. This system will be regularised till

March, 2017, informed District Supply Officer Sarita Narke. The demand about requirement of the foodgrain for each taluka is made to the Food Corporation of India with signature by the District Collector. The District Collector, District Supply Officer and the FCI will now get

The District Collector, District Supply Officer and the FCI will now get online report about exact requirement for concerned taluka. They cannot make changes in it.

As a result, the foodgrain will be distributed to the concerned taluka as per its requirement. After distribution of it, the challan regarding this will get updated.