Deputy accountant lands in ACB net

Nashik: The anti-corruption bureau sleuths caught the deputy accountant working in tribal development commissionerate and a mediator red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 4,000. He demanded the bribe to implement senior pay scale to a teacher.

The names of the suspects are deputy accountant Prakash Ghule (resident of Panchavati) and Deepak Namdeo Bodhale (resident of Peth Road, Nashik).

The ACB sleuths laid a trap in the tribal development commissionerate area to trap the suspects. The complainant teacher followed up the matter with deputy accountant Prakash Ghule, working in project officer’s office to implement the senior pay scale to him from July 1, 2016.

He demanded the bribe of Rs. 4,000 for this. The complainant then complained about this to the ACB. Suspect Prakash Ghule asked for the bribe to a person named Deepak Namdeo Bodhale.

The complainant gave it to him. The ACB sleuths caught Ghule red handed while accepting the amount from Bodhale. The case in connection with this has been registered with Mumbai Naka police.