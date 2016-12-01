Five trees illegally axed in HPT College campus

Nashik: The NMC garden department inspected the HPT College campus after it received a complaint that five trees were illegally axed without taking prior permission from Nashik Municipal Corporation. The NMC administration has made preparations to file case against the College Principal.

One bamboo and another tree were also found axed illegally. Logs of some trees were found lying in the campus. After the girl-student got information that these trees were axed illegally, she informed the NMC about this.

The chief of the garden department Mahesh Tiwari asked garden inspector Rajendra Pande to inspect the campus to verify the complaint. Pande reached the spot and found that five trees were axed illegally. He informed about this to Tiwari. Some alert citizens also sent photographs showing the axed trees and burned tree trunks. Tiwari informed that the concerned society or the Principal had not submitted any application regarding axing of the trees or no permission was given to them. Orders have been issued to file

Orders have been issued to file case against the Principal of the concerned College, he informed further.

Garden inspector Pande informed also that a show-cause notice will be issued to the concerned and police case will be filed against them. There is equal punishment for cutting branches of the tree or axing it, he said.