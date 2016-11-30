Arya Chanakya awards declared to Deokisan Sarda, Adv Ujjwal Nikam

PUNE: The ‘Arya Chanakya Maharashtra State Awards, instituted by MAEER’s MIT School of Governance, Pune have been declared. Founder-editor of daily ‘Deshdoot’ and daily ‘Sarvamat’ Deokisan Sarda has been chosen for Arya Chanakya Janjagaran Shreshth award this time. Senior legal expert Adv.

Ujjwal Nikam has been chosen for Arya Chanakya Nyaya Shreshth award, whereas MLC Kapil Patil has been chosen for Arya Chanakya Lok Pratinidhi Shreshth award. IPS official Dr. Nitin Karir has been chosen for Arya Chanakya Prashashan Shreshth award and industrialist Pramod Choudhari has been chosen for Arya Chanakya Udyojak Shreshth award.

The awards will be presented in a programme which will be held at MAEER’s MIT School of Governance’s Swami Vivekanand hall on Saturday (Dec. 3) at 11 am.

Speaker of state legislature Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar and speaker of Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly Dr. Kodela Sivaprasad Rao will present the awards. Founder director of MAEER’s MIT School of Governance, Pune Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad will preside over the programme.

Personalities making substantial contribution in the fields of judiciary, legislature, administration, media and entrepreneurship are honoured with these awards.

Arya Chanakya Janjagaran Shreshth award: Deokisan Sarda is founder editor of leading dailies in North Maharashtra – ‘Deshdoot’ and ‘Sarvamat’.

He discharged his social responsiblity by presenting educational, social, cultural and other issues through these dailies.

He is known as a versatile personality and contributed to the banking sector too. Deokisan Sarda took the initiative to ensure objective reporting by both the dailies. He will be honoured with Arya Chanakya Janjagaran Shreshth award for his objective journalism since last 47 years aimed at giving direction to the society.

Arya Chanakya Nyaya Shreshth award: Senior public prosecutor Adv. Ujjwal Nikam will be honoured with this award. His contribution as public prosecutor is great. His role in the case related to terrorist attack in Mumbai in 1993, capital punishment to accused Ajmal Kasab in 26/11 attack, Pramod Mahajan murder case, murder case of Gulshan Kumar, Khairlanji killings and other high-profile cases was very important.

The work done by him to get justice to victims is remarkable. Adv. Nikam will be honoured with Arya Chanakya Nyaya Shreshth award for this contribution.

Arya Chanakya Lok Pratinidhi Shreshth award: Kapil Harishchandra Patil has been elected from Mumbai teachers constituency.

He is tabling problems of teachers and students in state legislature. Patil took special efforts to provide a gap of one day for every subject in SSC examination time-table. He fought to get facilities and services for youths studying for MPSC and UPSC examinations and to make recruitment process more easy and regular.

Patil will be honoured with Arya Chanakya Lok Pratinidhi Shreshth award for the work done by him to provide justice to students and teachers.

Arya Chanakya Prashasan Shreshth award: Nitin Karir, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Maharashtra state worked as Municipal Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation and member of YASHDA. He is known as an honest and dutiful officer. While working at Pune, he along with people across all parties took efforts for its development. He has been appointed as president of Pune smart city company.

Karir will be honoured with Arya Chanakya Prashasan Shreshth award for his remarkable work in administrative service.

Arya Chanakya Udyojak Shreshth award: Pramod Choudhari, executive chairman, Praj Industries and Praj Group gave huge contribution in reaching ‘end-to-end’ technology in biofuel, biochemistry and bio-medicine field.

He is working with an aim to achieve global development with more speed due to entrepreneurship and enterprise development.

Choudhari has taken initiative in development of qualitative, world-class and socially useful technology. Choudhari will be honoured with Arya Chanakya Udyojak Shreshth award for his contribution in industrial sector.

The objective behind presentation of Arya Chanakya Maharashtra State Awards is that next generation will get information about the valuable works done by the personalities in judiciary, state legislature, administration, media and entrepreneurship fields through these awards.

The objective of the Institute is they should get inspiration for strengthening of democracy, good administration and leadership qualities and this generation should be willing to move on this path, informed vice president of MAEER’s MIT School of Governance group Rahul Vishwanath Karad.