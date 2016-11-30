Nashik will emerge as a ‘Role model’ for farmers in the state, says Dr Singal

Nashik: Citing the conducive climate that the farm sector naturally enjoys in the district and to add to the efforts of the farmers, the consistency in the organisation of agricultural exhibitions like “Krishithon” in the city,

City commissioner of police Dr Ravindra Singal exuded confidence that the city of Nashik will emerge as a ‘Role model’ to the farmers in the state in the times to come.

Dr Singal was speaking while felicitating best stall-holders in the international agriculture exposition “Krishithon”, organised jointly by Human Service Foundation (HSF) and Media Exhibitors Pvt Ltd at Thakker’s Dome on Trimbak road here.

Among the dignitaries present were Dr Devdutt Chafekar, Sunil Wankhede, Vilas Shinde, NADA president Vijunana Patil, HSF president Satish Patil, organiser Sanjay Nyaharkar and Sahil Nyaharkar.

“The farming land in the district is very fertile and is blessed with a balanced and conducive atmosphere.

The farmers, no doubt, have taken advantage of this and are producing export quality agri produce to market it not only in the district or in the state but exporting it all over te world.

To make the farming advanced in the district, “Krishithon” is playing a vital role and enjoying lion’s share in its success,” said Dr Singal.

“The consistency in the organisation of agri exhibitions like “Krishithon” in the city has become a boon to the farmers as they are being introduced to the latest technology and allied agricultural businesses every year.

The “Krishithon” contributes significantly in the progress of the farmers,” City commissioner of police Dr Singal added.

Meanwhile, the “Krishithon” Expo has turned out to be a boost to the participating companies as it has recorded nearly 100 crore turnover on its first five days despite a ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes which has created a “financial crunch” in almost all sectors, reports say.