Theatrical thespians at FIA showcase theatrical skill

Nashik : Fravashi International Academy witnessed an electrifying spectacle of one-act plays by the sensational William Shakespeare.

Thespians from Grade VIII at Fravashi International Academy showcased their theatrical skills with excellent dialogue delivery, a strong command over English language and enigmatic stage presence.

Becoming a global citizen is the need of the hour, and hosting these plays for the parents of pre-primary section with an aim to showcase the high standards of all skills attached with English indeed received a thundering applause from the audience.

The school strongly believes that in order to enhance one’s language skills, one must have a wholesome approach of not only ‘listening-speaking-reading-writing’ but also of ‘acting-singing-reciting-debating’ along with having knowledge of the great authors who have contributed to the language.

The event venue at the school, jam packed with eager parents had only one thought prevailing in each mind that Shakespeare wrote his plays centuries ago, and developed complex characters that were portrayed by these teenagers, yet, these plays are relatable in today’s society.

The students displayed 4 most popular plays by Shakespeare i.e. the romantic-tragedy of ‘Romeo & Juliet’, the comedy of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’, the historical ‘King Lear’ and historical-tragedy ‘Julius Ceaser’.

The audience was thrilled and left speechless after looking at the spectacular performances put across by the students.

The event concluded with vote of thanks proposed by the students, acknowledging the opportunity provided by the management and the constant guidance extended by the tutors.