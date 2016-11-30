Fravashi Academy celebrates 35th Annual Parents’ Day

Nashik : ‘Colours’, the theme of the 35th Annual Parents’ Day Programme of the secondary section of Fravashi Academy was showcased through a spectacular fiesta at Kalidas auditorium.

The myriad colours of human emotions, ranging from serenity to ecstasy, brightened and elevated the various performances. The programme was graced by Jitendra Thakker and Bharti Thakker as chief guests.

Jitendra Thakker is the chairman of Thakker’s Group, a name to reckon with in the field of real estate development. In his key note, Thakker praised the students and the teachers for their efforts and urged the students to mentor under-privileged children to help make India a skill-based nation.

The staff members who have completed 15 years and 25 years of service were honoured with the Long Service Awards by the chairman Ratan Luth.

The board toppers and General Proficiency Award winners of the school were felicitated by the chief guests Jitendra Thakker and Bharti Thakker.

The chairman Ratan Luth, in his address said that, “there is a star in every child” and parents need to recognize and appreciate that star and provide the necessary encouragement.

The programme was also graced by the vice chairperson of the R S Luth education trust, Sharvari Luth, the heads of the various sections of Fravashi Academy and Fravashi International Academy, other dignitaries and the enthusiastic parents who were present in large numbers to applaud the children.