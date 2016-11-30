Congress leads street protests against currency ban

Nashik: As part of its countrywide protests, hundreds of activists of Indian National Congress (INC) took to the streets to protest against the government’s controversial measure of banning Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

The Congress workers led by its senior leaders took out a protest march from its city Congress Bhavan office to the district collectorate slamming govt’s decision to withdraw high denomination notes from circulation.

A large number of party activists across the districts including MLA Nirmala Gavit, Asif Shaikh, city president Sharad Aher, ex mayor Shobha Bachhav, NCP city president Ranjan Thakare, Nana Mahale, Dr Girish Mohite, Manish Baste, corporator Shahu Khaire, Uddhav Nimse, Vatsala Khaire, Anna Patil, Laxman Jaibhave, Rahul Dive, Vandana Manchanda, Rais Shaikh, Sachin Bhujbal and Sharad Koshire participated holding banners and shouting slogans during a protest march against the government’s decision.

The party delegates later submitted a memorandum to the district collector issuing stern warning that the agitation would be intensified further in future if issues concerning the common man, farmers and market committees post demonetisation are not resolved and the stringent provisions to withdraw money from the banks are not eased.

“The demonetisation decision claimed nearly 70 lives throughout the country only because of the wrong move taken by the Prime Minister.

The decision to ban high value notes was not pre-planned thus invited a situation like financial emergency.

There is rage in every citizen in the country, rage among farmers, among women, among senior citizens.

They are not happy with the decision as they are queuing up for hours outside the banks for their own money.

The business activities, financial transactions have come to nearly a standstill. On the other hand, the government allegedly sparing its own MLAs, ministers despite seizing a large amount of an unaccounted money from them,” the memorandum added.

Meanwhile, taking note ban battle to streets, the Left parties including CPI (M), CPI and Shetkari Kamgar Paksh too took out a protest march titled “Jan Aakrosh” against the government’s unprecedented decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, in the city issuing a ‘Go back’ warning to Modi government.

The agitators shouted slogans like “Notebandi dhoka hai, Modi Sarkar zuta hai”, “Jaatiyvad, Prantvad nahi chalega…nahi chalega”.

Later, a delegation led by Com Kisan Gujar, Com Shridhar Deshpande, Tanaji Jaibhave and Dr Girish Mohite submitted a charter of demands to the district collector to revoke the note ban.