IFA, Sandip Univ to offer degree courses in fashion

Nashik : Indian Fashion Academy (IFA) has collaborated with Sandip University, to introduce degree courses in fashion and beauty.

Their objective is to provide the best faculty in the country along with quality education and world class infrastructure.

Twelve fashion courses are being introduced, viz. Diploma in Fashion Designing, Advanced Diploma in Fashion Textile Designing, B.Sc. in Fashion, M.Sc. in Fashion, Diploma in Beauty Therapy, Advanced Diploma in Beauty Therapy, BSc in Beauty Therapy, MSc in Beauty Therapy, MBA in Fashion Management, Ph.D in Fashion, MBA in Fashion and Diploma in Fashion Communication.

Nitin Magar founder of Indian Fashion Academy says, “We focus on providing education to all those who are interested in pursuing a career in fashion industry.

With the help of Sandip University which has given us a platform we will manage to make the most of this golden opportunity wherein we have come up with different courses.

These courses in fashion and beauty have attracted students from all over the country to fulfil their creative learning.”

“We are glad to collaborate with IFA, as this will provide a platform to both the academy as well as fashion or beauty aspirants who will get a plethora of opportunities with the introduction of umpteen courses in fashion and beauty,” says Dr. Sandip Jha, Chairman of Sandip University.