Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food: Jaywant Patil

Nashik : Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind and spirit. When one is free from physical disabilities and mental distractions, the gates of the soul open, thus expressed yoga teacher Jaywant Patil

Rotary Health Club had organised a talk on “Food Habits and Yoga” at Rotary Hall, Ganjamal. Jaywant Patil was welcomed by Club president Arvind Pagare. Garudzep Pratishthan president and management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose introduced Mr Patil and shared his personal experience about yoga / pranayam and control of diabetes.

The programme was compered by Devidas Mohogavkar. Vote of thanks was proposed by Sharad Choudhari. Dr Vijay Ghatage, Gulzar Kokani, Ramesh Nagare, Anil Sukenkar, Arvind Patil, Nidhi Patil, Sanjay Joshi, Hirabaai Jagtap and good number of senior citizens attended the talk.