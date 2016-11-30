Cyclists from Netherland conduct session at Ashoka Centre for Business and Computer Studies

NASHIK: Mr. Ronald Dekker and Mr. Maurice Dekker (Father & Son) who are on a cycling expedition from Bergen, Holland to Mumbai, conducted an interactive session with the students of Ashoka Centre for Business and Computer Studies.

The duo have been invited to Nashik by Mr. Jaspalsingh Virdi, President of Nashik Cyclist Foundation.

Ronald, 55, a businessman and his son Maurice, 23, a Hotel Management graduate enthralled the students as they elaborated on their preparations and on how they adapted to the changing weather.

They also shared the safety measures and the type of equipment being carried. They detailed their journey through a powerpoint presentation.

Several interesting stories of adventure, cross border cultural exchange etc. are making their journey unforgettable.

The students were curious to know more about the challenges they are facing during their tour which includes travel across 16 countries in 120 days. Their journey is approximated to be of 11,000 kms in length.

An important take away from their session was the message that in today’s world we are getting so focused on materialism that we are losing touch with the beautiful things in life such as nature, human interaction, knowledge sharing and most important health.

According to them the cycle is not just an equipment for transportation, it is a tool to address the growing concern of pollution, traffic, health etc.

Both were grateful for the warm welcome extended to them. They also obliged the students and staff by clicking pictures of them along with their cycles.

Along with the students, the session was attended by Vyom Shrivastava, Head of Public Relations at Ashoka, Dr. Archana Gatule, Principal of ACBCS, Manisha Bhamre of Ashoka Business School, Swapnil Dixit, Jayashree Darade, Pratima Bhalekar and Shubhada Dukle.